International Criminal Court Issues War Crimes Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu, Others

Interview with Robert Jereski, a lawyer and activist who serves as the volunteer coordinator of Codepink's World Court Campaign, conducted by Scott Harris

Robert Jereski discusses the horrific ongoing war in Gaza and the significance of the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense chief Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masr for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. He’ll also talk about his work at the UN to overcome U.S. vetoes of a succession of UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire resolutions.