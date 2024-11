Interview with Natasha Lennard, a columnist for The Intercept and author of the book, Being Numerous: Essays on Non-Fascist Life," conducted by Scott Harris

Natasha Lennard discusses her recent article, “The Answer to Trump Victory Is Radical Action,” and her views on the urgent need to mobilize in advance of Donald Trump taking power in Washington on January 20, 2024) Women’s March Organizing January 18th Trump Protest.