Examining Voters’ Contradictory Support for Abortion and Trump

Interview with Amy Littlefield, The Nation magazine abortion access correspondent and a journalist who focuses on reproductive rights, healthcare, and religion, whose forthcoming book "American Crusaders," examines the history of the anti-abortion movement over the last fifty years, conducted by Scott Harris.

Amy Littlefield assesses the outcome of the 2024 election, and Donald Trump and the GOP’s ongoing threat, to step-by-step further erode reproductive rights when Trump and the new GOP Congress take power in January.

