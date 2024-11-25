Amy Littlefield assesses the outcome of the 2024 election, and Donald Trump and the GOP’s ongoing threat, to step-by-step further erode reproductive rights when Trump and the new GOP Congress take power in January.
Examining Voters’ Contradictory Support for Abortion and Trump
Interview with Amy Littlefield, The Nation magazine abortion access correspondent and a journalist who focuses on reproductive rights, healthcare, and religion, whose forthcoming book "American Crusaders," examines the history of the anti-abortion movement over the last fifty years, conducted by Scott Harris.