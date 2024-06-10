Marjorie Cohn discusses the ongoing Israeli military’s slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and the important issues examined in her recent article, “Following International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) Actions, Sanctions and Arms Embargo Are Crucial Next Steps.”
International Criminal Court Targets Both Israeli & Hamas Leaders for War Crimes
Interview with Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and past president of the National Lawyers Guild and author, conducted by Scott Harris