Tim Judson talks about his group’s mission, “to create a sustainable energy future without nuclear power,” and the current push internationally to revive the nuclear power industry that included an agreement announced at the UN’s 2023 COP28 climate conference to “triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050 to meet climate goals and energy needs.”
Under the Guise of Fighting Climate Change, Effort Launched to Revive Nuclear Power Industry
Interview with Tim Judson, executive director of the Nuclear Information and Resource Service, conducted by Scott Harris