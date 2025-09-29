Alan McPherson examines whether recent U.S. military attacks on small boats off the coast of Venezuela were a violation of the congressional War Powers Resolution of 1973 and international law. McPherson also expresses his concern that the current buildup of U.S. military forces in the region could be a prelude to a U.S. assault on Venezuela to remove the nation’s President Nicolás Maduro from power.
Is U.S. Military Buildup in Caribbean a Prelude to Regime Change War in Venezuela?
Interview with Alan McPherson, professor of history at Temple University, conducted by Scott Harris