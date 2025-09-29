Is U.S. Military Buildup in Caribbean a Prelude to Regime Change War in Venezuela?

Interview with Alan McPherson, professor of history at Temple University, conducted by Scott Harris

US war with Venezuela?

Alan McPherson examines whether recent U.S. military attacks on small boats off the coast of Venezuela were a violation of the congressional War Powers Resolution of 1973 and international law. McPherson also expresses his concern that the current buildup of U.S. military forces in the region could be a prelude to a U.S. assault on Venezuela to remove the nation’s President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary