New Book Looks at Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Campaign That Shook Up City Politics

Theodore Hamm talks about his latest book, Run Zohran Run! Inside Zohran Mamdani’s Sensational Campaign to Become New York City’s First Democratic Socialist Mayor, an inside look at how Mamdani’s bold, grassroots campaign toppled New York’s political establishment and delivered the city’s most progressive mayoral primary victory. The author will also assess the state of the election campaign after incumbent NYC Mayor Eric Adams ended his campaign on Sept. 28.

