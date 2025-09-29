Moving the U.S. Toward a Police State, Trump Labels Critics ‘Domestic Terrorists’

John Whitehead, founder and president of The Rutherford Institute, discusses his recent Counterpunch commentary, “Would Orwell Be Branded a Terrorist? The Government’s War on Thought Crimes,” regarding the Trump regime’s daily violation of the Constitution and rule of law, seen most recently in the selective and vindictive grand jury indictment of former FBI Director James Comey — and the criminalization of Trump critics as terrorists who must be prosecuted and imprisoned.

Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely around constitutional law, human rights, and popular culture.