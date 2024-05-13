Michael Lynk discusses Israel’s ground and air offensive in Rafah, stalled efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, and reports that the International Criminal Court is preparing to issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, on charges related to the war in Gaza.
Israel Expects International Criminal Court Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Other Officials
Interview with Michael Lynk, Associate Professor of law at the University of Western Ontario, who served as the United Nations Special Rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory from 2016 to 2022, conducted by Scott Harris