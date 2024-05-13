Trump’s Contempt for Women Seen in Hush Money Trial, Leads to his Misogynist Policies

Interview with Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics writer at Salon and the author of "Troll Nation: How the Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters," conducted by Scott Harris

