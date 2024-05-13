Amanda Marcotte talks about her recent Salon article, “Stormy Daniels testimony reveals the triumph of #MeToo,” insight into Trump’s , conducted by Scott Harris, and media coverage of this first Trump trial and its likely impact on this November’s presidential election, conducted by Scott Harris
Trump’s Contempt for Women Seen in Hush Money Trial, Leads to his Misogynist Policies
Interview with Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics writer at Salon and the author of "Troll Nation: How the Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters," conducted by Scott Harris