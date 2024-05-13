Joanna Mallary talks about the Connecticut student petition campaign calling on CT-based Travelers and The Hartford insurance companies to align with global climate goals. Both companies ranked in the bottom third of the Insure Our Future scorecard, which analyzes 30 leading primary insurers and reinsurers, assessing their policies on insuring and investing in coal, oil, and gas.
Student Climate Campaign Targets CT-Based Insurance Companies for Fossil Fuel Investments
Interview with Joanna Mallary, a clinical psychology doctoral candidate at the University of Hartford, conducted by Scott Harris