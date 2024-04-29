Eleanor Goldfield discusses her reporting on protests and challenges to recent Israeli real estate company-organized events in the U.S. and Canada, which are selling properties in the occupied West Bank, deemed illegal under international law, covered in her recent Truthout article, “Israeli Firms Are Working Overtime to Sell Stolen Palestinian Land to US Jews.”
Israeli Real Estate Firms Illegally Selling Occupied Palestinian Land in US and Canada
Interview with Eleanor Goldfield, creative radical, journalist and filmmaker, conducted by Scott Harris