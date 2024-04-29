Keith McHenry discusses his concerns regarding the recent Supreme Court hearing of arguments in the case City of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson, where an Oregon city banned homeless residents from public camping, imposing fines and jail time – and the larger issues of criminalizing homelessness and poverty.
Supreme Court Hears Case Where Conservative Majority’s Likely Ruling Will Criminalize Homelessness and Poverty
Interview with Keith McHenry, co-founder of the group Food Not Bombs in 1980, conducted by Scott Harris