Israel’s Gaza Food Blockade Triggers Famine, 9,000 Children Hospitalized for Acute Malnutrition

Interview with Craig Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer and former director of the New York Office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, conducted by Scott Harris

Craig Mokhiber discusses Israel’s blockade of food supplies to Gaza, starving 2.3 million Palestinians, the recent International Court of Justice hearings on Israel’s attack on and interference with UNRWA and other UN agencies in Palestine — as well as the long-term impact of Israel and the U.S. government’s undermining of international law and the impact on future conflicts around the world.

Mokhiber is an international human rights lawyer and former director of the New York Office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights who resigned in protest in 2023 because of the unfolding genocide in Gaza and the UN’s failures.