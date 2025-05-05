Ralph Nader Labels Trump’s 100-Day Attack on Democracy a ‘Fascist Dictatorship’

Interview with Ralph Nader, America’s best-known and most effective public interest lawyer, ran for president four times with the Green Party and as an independent, conducted by Scott Harris

Ralph Nader talks about the current constitutional crisis under the Trump regime, and his new book, “Civic Self-Respect,” a handbook on democracy and how citizens are empowered by their several roles, not only as voters but through other roles: such as workers, parent, and veteran.