Ralph Nader talks about the current constitutional crisis under the Trump regime, and his new book, “Civic Self-Respect,” a handbook on democracy and how citizens are empowered by their several roles, not only as voters but through other roles: such as workers, parent, and veteran.
Ralph Nader Labels Trump’s 100-Day Attack on Democracy a ‘Fascist Dictatorship’
Interview with Ralph Nader, America’s best-known and most effective public interest lawyer, ran for president four times with the Green Party and as an independent, conducted by Scott Harris