Mark Colville discusses Yale University administrator’s decision to revoke Yalies4Palestine university club status, the larger issues of freedom of speech on campus, the illegitimate conflation of any criticism of Israel with antisemitism, and the Trump administration’s attack on colleges and university federal funding to suppress dissent and academic freedom.
Yale Bans Pro-Palestinian Campus Group, Chilling Free Speech
Interview with Mark Colville, Yale student and longtime social justice activist with the Amistad Catholic Worker House, conducted by Scott Harris