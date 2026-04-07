Daniella Hobbs, a member of the Hartford Jewish Organizing Collective, talks about her group organizing a Passover seder on Tuesday, April 7 outside the ICE regional field office in Hartford, Connecticut “to demand ICE out of Connecticut.” The seder will include music and ritual elements adapted to modern times, including a recitation of 10 modern-day plagues and 4 cups dedicated to collective liberation. In observing this year’s Passover, the group is demanding freedom for our neighbors held by ICE.
Jewish Groups’ Passover Seder Outside Hartford CT ICE Office Protests Mass Deportation
Interview with Daniella Hobbs, a member of the Hartford Jewish Organizing Collective, conducted by Scott Harris