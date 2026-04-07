Jewish Groups’ Passover Seder Outside Hartford CT ICE Office Protests Mass Deportation

Daniella Hobbs, a member of the Hartford Jewish Organizing Collective, talks about her group organizing a Passover seder on Tuesday, April 7 outside the ICE regional field office in Hartford, Connecticut “to demand ICE out of Connecticut.” The seder will include music and ritual elements adapted to modern times, including a recitation of 10 modern-day plagues and 4 cups dedicated to collective liberation. In observing this year’s Passover, the group is demanding freedom for our neighbors held by ICE.

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