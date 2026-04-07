Trump Launches Multiple Strategies to Rig Midterm Election for GOP

Interview with David Daley, senior fellow in communications at Fair Vote and author of Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections, conducted by Scott Harris

David Daley discusses the ongoing efforts by Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to implement voter suppression laws and policies, including Senate debate on the “Save America Act,” and the president’s most recent executive order that instructs the federal government to compile a list of eligible citizens who can vote in each state, and as well as ordering the U.S. Postal Service to only transmit mail-in ballots to people on that list.