Jeff Hauser discusses the multiple and unprecedented instances of Trump administration corruption that the Revolving Door Project has been investigating during the president’s second term. He addresses the need for accountability and what government reforms will be necessary to prevent such blatant executive branch abuses in the future, similar to what followed the Nixon-era Watergate scandal.
Trump’s Staggering Level of Corruption Requires Ethics Law Overhaul
Interview with Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, conducted by Scott Harris