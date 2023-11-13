Bill Bloss talks about video surveillance of illegal ballot harvesting in the Democrat’s Sept. 12th primary, where Gomes lost to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim by 251 votes. In response to a lawsuit filed by Gomes over the video surveillance footage, Superior Court Judge William Clark ruled that the Sept. 12 primary was marred by ballot fraud and ordered a new primary election. The new primary will be held at a date to be announced despite incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Ganim’s narrow 179-vote victory in the Nov. 7 general election.
Judge Orders New Bridgeport CT Mayoral Primary Election, After Finding First Election Marred by Ballot Fraud
Interview with Bill Bloss, who represents Bridgeport, CT mayoral candidate John Gomes, conducted by Scott Harris