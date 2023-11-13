Ohio Voters Overcome GOP Obstacles to Approve Abortion Access Constitutional Amendment

Interview with David Pepper, former chairperson of the Ohio Democratic party and author of, “Saving Democracy: A User’s Manual for Every American,” conducted by Scott Harris

David Pepper discusses the work he and others in Ohio did to ensure approval of a constitutional amendment referendum question guaranteeing access to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care. He’ll also share his views on what activists in other states can learn from Ohio about effective GOTV strategies, as up to 10 other states will be holding referendums on reproductive rights in 2024.