Interview with Mario Murillo, vice dean, professor at the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, conducted by Scott Harris

Mario Murillo discusses the current massive, nationwide protests and police violence in Colombia, with a focus on the issues raised in his recent Action Network Post, “Stop Human Rights Violations in Colombia and Demand the Application of the Leahy Law.”

Murillo is also the author of “Colombia and the United States: War, Unrest, and Destabilization”