U.S. Right Always Embraced ‘Cancel Culture’

Interview with Lewis M. Steel, senior counsel with Outten & Golden LLP, conducted by Scott Harris

Lewis Steel discusses the de-evolution of the Republican Party into an authoritarian personality cult loyal to Donald Trump — issues raised in his recent article, “The Right-Wing Has Always Been Pro-‘Cancel Culture.”

Steel worked as a lawyer with the NAACP and is now senior counsel with Outten & Golden LLP, where he represents clients on a range of class action cases involving sexual and racial discrimination.

Steel is also the author of “The Butler’s Child: White Privilege, Race, and a Lawyer’s Life in Civil Rights.”