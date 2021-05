Interview with Josh Ruebner, adjunct lecturer of Justice and Peace Studies at Georgetown University and author of Shattered Hopes: Obama's Failure to Broker Israeli-Palestinian Peace, conducted by Scott Harris

Josh Ruebner examines the current violence and loss of life in Israel/Palestine, and the Biden administration’s response to the crisis.

Ruebner also talks about the important points raised in his recent article, “Bringing Assistance to Israel in Line With Rights and U.S. Laws.”