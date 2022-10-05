Between The Lines – Oct. 5, 2022 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 5, 2022 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 5, 2022George Beebe: As Ukraine War Escalates, New Poll Finds Americans Want US to Pursue Talks to End the ConflictMaria Luisa Mendonça: ‘Lula’ Wins Most Votes in Brazil’s First Round Election, Poised to Defeat Far-Right President BolsonaroDrew Hudson: Climate Movement Defeats Manchin’s Fossil Fuel-Friendly ‘Dirty Deal’Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 5, 2022Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary