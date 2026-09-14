Dulce Guzmán discusses her group’s work focusing public attention on the plight of hundreds of thousands of refugees from more than a dozen countries who have had their TPS status revoked by the Trump administration—and the uncertainty that nationals from El Salvador who reside in the U.S. are now living with because Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin has not announced any decision on their future status.
More Than 1 Million Refugees’ TPS Revoked by Trump Now Face Potential Deportation
Interview with Dulce Guzmán, executive director at Alianza Americas, conducted by Scott Harris