25 Years Later, U.S. Post-9/11 Wars Globally Cost $8 Trillion, Caused 4.5 Million Deaths

Elizabeth Miller discusses the important work her group has been doing since the 9/11 terrorist attack, advocating nonviolent options and actions in the pursuit of justice. Stephanie Savell, co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University’s Watson Institute, talks about her group’s research on the cost of U.S. wars launched after the 9/11 attacks and the impact that’s had on our nation’s security, foreign policy and civil liberties 25 years later.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary