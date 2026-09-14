U.S.-Canada Trade War: ‘The Most Stupid Trade Fight in History’

Interview with Lori Wallach, director of the Rethink Trade program at American Economic Liberties Project, and senior advisor to the Citizens Trade Campaign, conducted by Scott Harris

Lori Wallach discusses the causes and consequences of the trade war initiated by Donald Trump after bilateral trade negotiations collapsed, leading the U.S. to impose 50 percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods in August 2026, which Canada matched with dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion of U.S. exports earlier this month. Wallach is senior advisor at Citizens Trade Campaign, the U.S. national trade justice coalition of unions and environmental, consumer, faith, family farm and other groups.