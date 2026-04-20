National Movement Mobilizing Around U.S. 250th Anniversary to Reimagine What Our Nation Can Become

Interview with Saru Jayaraman, co-founder and president of One Fair Wage, conducted by Scott Harris

Saru Jayaraman talks about the #Next250 national mobilization coinciding with the U.S. 250th anniversary, where a massive gathering is planned in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 27, grounded in a Declaration of Interdependence to elevate historically excluded voices and build a forward-looking civic agenda rooted in shared responsibility and democratic participation.

Jayaraman is co-founder and president of One Fair Wage, director of the Food Labor Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley and author of One Fair Wage: Ending Subminimum Pay in America.