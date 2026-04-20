Counterpoint April 20, 2026 April 20, 2026Kevin Martin: As Americans Increasingly Oppose Trump’s Iran War, Pressure Building on Congress to Invoke War Powers ActRebecca Roberts: Amid Iran War, Many U.S. Service Members Seek Advice on Conscientious Objector StatusSaru Jayaraman: National Movement Mobilizing Around U.S. 250th Anniversary to Reimagine What Our Nation Can BecomeSteve Phillips: New Book Urges Proactive Measures to Achieve a Truly U.S. Multiracial DemocracySubscribe to our Weekly Summary