Brett Edkins, Stand Up America’s managing director of policy and political affairs, discusses his group’s work defending democracy, opposing Trump’s military deployments to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and likely other U.S. cities in the Trump-GOP attempt to rig the 2026 midterm election — as well as the work Stand Up America is doing with the national “Not Above the Law Coalition.”
New Guardrails Must Be Enacted to Defend Democracy Against a Future Trump-like Dictatorship
Interview with Brett Edkins, Stand Up America’s managing director of policy and political affairs, conducted by Scott Harris