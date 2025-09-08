Trump Outrage Fatigue and ‘Catastrophizing’: Hazards of our Current Age

Interview with Micah Sifry, editor of the Connector newsletter, conducted by Scott Harris

activism burnout

Micah Sifry discusses his recent article, “Keep Calm and Protect Democracy,” on the issues of Pro-democracy activists and veteran organizers alike struggling with information overload and outrage fatigue — while also reflecting on his recent conversation with Ian Bassin, the executive director of Protect Democracy on the seven steps to autocracy and how to resist them.

