Micah Sifry discusses his recent article, “Keep Calm and Protect Democracy,” on the issues of Pro-democracy activists and veteran organizers alike struggling with information overload and outrage fatigue — while also reflecting on his recent conversation with Ian Bassin, the executive director of Protect Democracy on the seven steps to autocracy and how to resist them.
Trump Outrage Fatigue and ‘Catastrophizing’: Hazards of our Current Age
Interview with Micah Sifry, editor of the Connector newsletter, conducted by Scott Harris