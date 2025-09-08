WPKN Radio Co-Sponsors Latino Heritage Month Workshops on Immigrant Rights and Safety

Pierre D’Haiti, community engagement officer at Bridgeport, CT’s Housatonic Community College, talks about two workshops sponsored by WPKN during Latino Heritage Month at HCC on Sept. 17 and 29. The sessions from 7 to 9 p.m., will focus on immigrant rights and safety, addressing such questions as, What should you do if ICE stops you, and what are your rights? What is the red card? What is the red folder? If you don’t know the answers to these questions and you’re either a possible enforcement target or know someone who might be, the events could be life-saving.

