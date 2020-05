Interview with Deborah Berger, co-president of National Nurses United and Derick Villareal, a nurse working in New York City, conducted by Scott Harris

Deborah Berger and Derick Villareal discuss the union’s ongoing demands for adequate protections for nurses and all frontline healthcare workers, as well as offering their assessment of current federal and state policies addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

National Nurses United, is the largest union of registered nurses in the United States.