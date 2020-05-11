The Disturbing Link Between the Pandemic and Fascism

Interview with Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, and Federico Finchelstein, Professor of History at the New School for Social Research, conducted by Scott Harris

Jason Stanley and Federico Finchelstein talk about their recent Project Syndicate article, “The Fascist Politics of the Pandemic,” which is highly relevant now in view of the many irrational decisions being made by President Trump in addressing the coronavirus health crisis, and by other authoritarian leaders around the world.