Jasmine Rivera discusses her group’s Dec. 18 protest action on Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Bridge, demanding President Biden issue directives to protect immigrants from Trump’s mass deportation plan before he leaves office and the nationwide activism that will be necessary to effectively challenge Trump’s anti-immigrant policies over the next four years.
Philadelphia Protest Demands Biden Dismantle Government Machinery Trump Will Use for Mass Deportation
Interview with Jasmine Rivera, executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition, conducted by Scott Harris