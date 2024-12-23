White Supremacist Hate Groups’ Growing Threat as Trump Takes Office

Interview with Rachel Carroll Rivas, interim director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, conducted by Scott Harris

Rachel Rivas discusses her work tracking hate groups and white supremacists engaged in violence – and concerns that these groups and individuals could pose a threat to civil society as Donald Trump takes office and encourages political violence targeting immigrants and his perceived political enemies.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary