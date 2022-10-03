Polls Get it Wrong in First Round of Brazil’s Critical Presidential Election

Interview with Maria Luisa Mendonça, director of the Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil, conducted by Scott Harris

Maria Luisa Mendonça examines results of Brazil’s October 2nd presidential election which pits former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro, the threat of a coup from Bolsonaro. She’ll also assess the growing number of leftist governments that have been elected across Latin America in recent years.