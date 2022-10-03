Resisting GOP Culture War Book Bans & Classroom Censorship in Connecticut Schools

Interview with Elana Bildner, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Connecticut, conducted by Scott Harris

Elana Bildner discusses her group’s response to several recent incidents in Connecticut involving book banning in the Colchester public library by the town’s First Selectman, and a parent’s group in Southington that is challenging what they claim is ‘critical race theory’ being taught in the town’s public high school.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary