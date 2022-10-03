Elana Bildner discusses her group’s response to several recent incidents in Connecticut involving book banning in the Colchester public library by the town’s First Selectman, and a parent’s group in Southington that is challenging what they claim is ‘critical race theory’ being taught in the town’s public high school.
Resisting GOP Culture War Book Bans & Classroom Censorship in Connecticut Schools
Interview with Elana Bildner, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Connecticut, conducted by Scott Harris