George Beebe examines Russia’s annexation of 15% of Ukraine’s territory, and the new danger of miscalculation or accident that could lead to a disastrous escalation of the conflict. He’ll also talk about his group’s recent poll that found a majority of Americans support the “U.S. pursuing negotiations as soon as possible to end the war in Ukraine, even if it means Ukraine making some compromises with Russia.”
Dangerous New Phase in Ukraine War Demands Talks to End the Conflict
Interview with George Beebe, director of Grand Strategy at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, conducted by Scott Harris