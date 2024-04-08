Wendy Via discusses her group’s important investigation on “Project 2025: The Far-Right Playbook for American Authoritarianism,” the Trump for President campaign’s blueprint for their administration should they win the 2024 election that threatens Americans’ civil and human rights and our democracy.
Project 2025: Trump’s Plan for Replacing Democracy with Authoritarian Rule
Interview with Wendy Via, president and co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, conducted by Scott Harris