Nathan Schneider discusses opposition to the recent House passage of H.R. 7521, the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary-Controlled Applications Act,” that would ban TikTok unless it’s sold to a U.S. company; the larger issue of Big Tech’s access and sale of Americans’ data; and the urgent need for a new social media business model, such as a democratic ownership structure.
Proposed Congressional TikTok Ban Ignores Larger Issue of Consumer Data Privacy
Interview with Nathan Schneider, professor of media studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder, conducted by Scott Harris