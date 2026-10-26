Jawanza Williams discusses a coalition of groups that organized a recent protest action at JPMorgan Chase calling on the company to sign the Business for Democracy Pledge. The Pledge commits companies to publicly support free and fair elections, and oppose efforts by Donald Trump and his administration to interfere with, and manipulate the outcome of the midterm election.
Protest Challenges Corporate America to Oppose Trump’s Authoritarian Plot to Subvert Midterm Election
Interview with Jawanza James Williams, lead fightback campaigner with Popular Democracy, conducted by Scott Harris