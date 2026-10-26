Trump Executive Order Criminalizes Dissent, Suppresses Constitutionally Protected Free Speech

Interview with Shilpa Jindia, policy counsel with the media and democracy group Free Press, conducted by Scott Harris

Shilpa Jindia talks about her group’s recent report, “Enemies of the State: NSPM-7 and the Trump Plan to Crush Dissent,” which she co-authored, warning that the Trump administration has established a coordinated federal strategy to criminalize political dissent, intimidate opposition groups and undermine constitutional protections for free speech and assembly.