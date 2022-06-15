Between The Lines – June 15, 2022 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 15, 2022 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 15, 2022Sarah Kendzior : Will Jan. 6 House Investigation Lead to Accountability for Trump and Coup Co-Conspirators?Malik Morrison: Environmental Scientist Joins Campaign to Stop Mountain Valley Fracked Gas PipelineRev. Dr. Liz Theoharis: June 18th March on Washington Demands Action on Rising U.S. PovertyBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 15, 2022Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary