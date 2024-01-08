South Africa Accuses Israel with Genocide in Gaza War at International Court of Justice

Interview with Robert L. Herbst, is a human rights lawyer in New York, who served as a federal prosecutor in Chicago and Philadelphia and executive assistant district Attorney in Brooklyn, New York, conducted by Scott Harris

Robert Herbst talks about his recent article, “South Africa Appeals to the International Court of Justice: Stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” which summarizes South Africa’s 84-page-long application to the International Court of Justice to begin proceedings against Israel for its genocide in Gaza that describes Israel’s genocidal acts and statements in horrifying detail.

Robert Herbst is also co-chair of the U.S. chapter of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions and coordinator of the Westchester, New York Chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace.