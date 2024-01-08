Two States Rule Insurrectionist Donald Trump Ineligible to Appear on 2024 Ballot

Interview with Nikhel Sus, senior counsel, and director of strategic litigation, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), conducted by Scott Harris

Nikhel Sus talks about his role in the lawsuit, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, that disqualifies insurrectionists from holding public office, resulting in the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that removed Donald Trump from the state’s GOP primary ballot and Trump’s legal team’s current appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn that decision.