Assassinations and Bombings Increase Danger of Wider Middle East War

Interview with Mel Goodman, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, professor of government at Johns Hopkins University, former CIA analyst and author, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman talks about the issues covered in his recent article, “Unmitigated Horror: Guernica, the Warsaw Ghetto, and Now Gaza,” as well as growing concern about a wider Middle East war after Israel assassinates deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut; Yemen-based Houthi rebel attacks on vessels in the Red Sea; a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian-backed militia leader in Baghdad and the ISIS terrorist bombing in Kerman, Iran.