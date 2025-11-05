Between The Lines – Nov. 5, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 5, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 5, 2025Chad Marlow: Trump’s National Security Memo Labels His Enemies Terrorists, Orders InvestigationsPeggy Bailey: Judge Forces Trump to Use Contingency Funds to Restore SNAP Benefits to Nation’s Poor FamiliesRobert Shetterly: ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth’ Portraiture Project Aims to Inspire Courageous CitizenshipBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 5, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary