Dulce Guzman discusses her group, Alianza Americas’ response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limits the power of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions, without addressing the constitutionality of Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. She’ll also discuss the next steps in defending the U.S. Constitution from the Trump regime’s authoritarian rule.
The Dire Consequences of the SCOTUS Ruling on Birthright Citizenship
Interview with Dulce Guzman, executive director of Alianza Americas, conducted by Scott Harris